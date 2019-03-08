Step back through the ages to discover Northumbria

The history and identity of Northumbria is looked at in a new book from the History Press.

Northumbria: History and Identity 547–2000 has been edited by South Shields-born Robert Colls and is a book about both the ancient Anglian Kingdom of Northumbria, which stretched from the Humber to the Scottish border, and the ways in which the idea of being a Northumbrian, or a Northerner, or someone from the North East, persisted long after the early English kingdom had fallen.

It examines not only the history of the region, but also the successive waves of identity that history has bestowed over a very long period of time.

Clearly written and rich in ideas, chapters explore the physical origins of Northumbria and consider just how the pressing political and military claims of adjoining states tempered it.

There are also chapters on art, music, poetry, mythology, dialect and more.

It was published last month and is available to buy now for £20 from the History Press at www.histroypress.co.uk