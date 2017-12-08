Special people share special memories

A special photography exhibition is being held in Lesbury this weekend.

Unlike most events at this time of year, the Lebsury exhibition doesn’t have a festive theme. However, it does have a heartwarming message.

The photos on display all have stories behind them.

Working with professional, award-winning, local photographer Jose Snook, people in the area have had pictures taken of items of meaning.

And the exhibition is entitled Special People: Special Things to highlight that.

Every one of the images has a story behind it as to why it means so much to the owner.

The project has been led by Lesbury Dementia Action Group.

It follows on from Jose’s previous exhibition at the Bailiffegate Museum in Alnwick, which was entitled Extraordinary Objects.

The exhibition will be on display at Lesbury Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome to go along.