Showing the best of country life

The 126th Glendale Show on August Bank Holiday Monday will bring together every facet of life in the countryside – its skills, activities and way of life, mixed together with the finest livestock, fruit, flowers, honey, garden produce, baking, rural crafts and, of course, exhibitors.

Rural to its roots, and one of the finest in North Northumberland, thousand of visitors from both town and country will attend the show on August 27 to enjoy a unique blend of showcased produce, activities, shopping, competitions and displays.

Organised by the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS), this year a number of new competitions and classes have been introduced.

Chief among these is The English National North Country Cheviot Show, part of the livestock classes. There has been a tremendous keenness for people to enter, with entries coming from as far south as Somerset.

Andrew Walton, show director and one of the leading livestock stewards, said: “This is a huge honour for us and will be one of the highlights in the livestock section this year.

“It could not be held in more fitting a place, here at the foot of Cheviot. Sheep judging is one of the most popular parts of the show and this will undoubtedly draw the crowds.”

There are 90 sheep classes, as well as goats and donkey entries, alpacas and shire horses.

In the main ring the Imps Motorcycle team will thrill the crowds with its displays of teamwork and excitement, along with the 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team. There will also be the mounted classes and the equine fancy dress competition.

Of course, there is the horticultural and industrial marquee, as well and a new competition to knit a dog coat for the BARK Animal Rescue Centre in Berwick.

And age is no barrier, with schoolchildren and their grandparents’ generation fully represented.

Never to be overlooked in any preview of the show is the tented shopping mall, which turns the showfield into one the largest retail experiences in the region.

GAS chairman Ronald Barber said: “This is without doubt one of the finest days out in the North. With tickets at £12 when purchased in advance, and children free, this is an undoubted bargain for a day’s worth of entertainment and education.”

Show secretary Rachael Tait said: “We are hugely grateful to all of our sponsors, both long standing supporters and those getting involved for the first time.”