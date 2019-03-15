Serene scene at the rise of the sun wins reader vote

An early start for Glen Annison proved worth it as his picture was voted the most popular reader image last week.

Glen’s shot of Seahouses harbour at sunrise finished top of the polls, with 184 likes.

A wild goat poses for Graeme Bone when he was out on Yeavering Bell. 140 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was a wild goat at Yeavering Bell, by Graeme Bone (140 likes); Darren Chapman’s photo of Craster was third (137 likes); and Jake Nicolas Bates’ picture of a sunny day 0n Bamburgh beach was fourth (129 likes).

Pots piled up at the harbour at Craster. Thanks to Darren Chapman for this picture. 137 Facebook likes