Screening celebrates women of the North East in war

The Belford Community Cinema returns on Saturday to the Ferguson Hall with a fantastic one-off film event celebrating the extraordinary women of the North East.

Howway the Lasses is a special screening, presented in association with Belford Museum and the Imperial War Museum (IWM).

The programme includes a selection of films from the IWM collection, which features women on the front line in the First World War, as well as the work of the Women’s Land Army and the Suffragette Surgeons.

These films are rarely seen and the cinema is proud to have been given the opportunity to show them on the big screen.

The evening will also include the showing of a documentary by acclaimed local filmmaker Alysoun Sharpe called Night Of Years, which celebrates the life of Victorian feminist and social reformer Josephine Butler, who campaigned for the right of women to a better education, the end of coverture in British Law, and the abolition of child prostitution.

Josephine was born in Milfield and is buried in nearby Kirknewton.

There will also be a premiere of the new short made by Cinema for All, Vote 100: Born a Rebel.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets cost £5 on the door.