Rothbury folk discover it’s never too late to try something new

Older folk got their hands dirty as they tried out a new hobby.

A free pottery class was held in Rothbury to give people a chance to have a go at something different.

The pottery class at Rothbury Creates.

Sarah Lord Taylor, from family-run pottery school Rothbury Creates, led the introduction to pottery, in which participants were able to make their own intricate bowl design which they then painted.

The free class was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Northumberland (and across the UK) an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

Louise Parker, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Northumberland, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many local people enjoying our First Time for Everything activities. The bowls and green men that participants created were very impressive and in six weeks, they’ll be able to collect their very unique, finished works of art.

“Thanks to funding from Prudential, we will have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along. It’s never too late to try something for the first time.”

Some of the work created in the pottery class.

Research by Royal Voluntary Service last year found that two thirds (65 per cent) of people aged 60 and over wanted to try a new activity, but three in 10 (29 per cent) felt there weren’t enough local opportunities to do so.

The charity joined forces with Prudential to launch First Time for Everything.

The next two Prudential First Time for Everything events in Northumberland will both be rearranged sessions.

Beginners’ caricature drawing with Barrie James takes place tomorrow from 1pm to 3pm at Weaver’s Court, Alnwick.

A beginner’s rock ’n’ roll singing session with tutors from Sage Gateshead, takes place on Saturday, March 23, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Longhorsley Village Hall.

Ring 0782 4547863 or email louise.parker@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk