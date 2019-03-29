Rise and shine for your photographic favourites

A hat-trick of spectacular sunrises made the top three spots in our search for your favourite pictures of the week.

The rising winter sun lighting up a snowy wild camp in the Cheviots by Richard Smith was top of the shots, with 466 likes.

SECOND: Beautiful Bamburgh sunrise by Hugh Campbell. 275 likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Sunrises at Bamburgh took the next two places.

In second, photographer Hugh Campbell was prompted to comment that if Carlsberg did sunrises, they still wouldn’t beat a Bamburgh sunrise.

THIRD: Sunrise over Bamburgh lighthouse by Tony Robson. 160 likes

Some 275 Facebook friends agreed.

Third place went to a Tony Robson view of sunrise over Bamburgh lighthouse, filling the sky with a myriad of colours. It attracted 160 likes.

In fourth, David Barras was dodging the showers at Druridge Bay, under a very stormy-looking sky. It was liked 137 times.

Remember to post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and like your favourites.