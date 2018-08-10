READER PICTURES: Stunning coastal scenes take your fancy

The coast of Northumberland never fails to produce amazing views for photographers – day or night.

Last week’s most popular reader pictures were dominated by views of seaside splendour.

David Jenkins took this moody picture of Craster harbour. Lovely light. David is a member of our Northumberland Camera Club. 251 Facebook likes

Top of the shots was an atmospheric shot of the moon rising at Bamburgh Castle by Peter Wilfred Fairless, a member of our Northumberland Camera Club. It became the most-liked image on our Facebook page, with 259 likes.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

David Jenkins’ moody picture of Craster harbour attracted 251 likes to take second place.

In third place, with 162 likes, was a splendid morning view of Alnmouth from John Robson, with the bonus of a handsome dog.

A lovely morning view of Alnmouth from John Robson, with the bonus of a handsome dog to boot. 162 Facebook likes

Fourth place went to Joanne Easton, whose shot of a golden sunset at Amble, looking across to Warkworth Castle, was liked 136 times.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette