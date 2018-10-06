READER PICTURES: Sally’s shot wins battle by just one ‘like’

In the tightest of battles, Sally Fletcher won last week’s reader picture competition.

Her fantastic photo of Embleton Bay, with Dunstanburgh Castle in the background was top of the shots with our Facebook friends. It received 214 likes.

SECOND: A magnificent shot of a magnificent castle. Ian Cook captured Bamburgh Castle in a lovely light. 213 Facebook likes

Just one like behind in second spot was Ian Cook’s Bamburgh Castle. In third, with 140 likes, was Hugh Cambell’s Autumn Equinox image and Judith Hardisty’s Alnwick Castle (114 likes) was fourth.

THIRD: Hugh Campbell took this impressive image of a fisherman casting off under the Autumn Equinox moonrise on Sunday evening. 140 Facebook likes