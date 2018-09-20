Raise a glass to the 12th beer festival

Alnwick Round Tablers will be rolling out the barrels this weekend as they host their 12th annual beer festival in the Town Hall.

The popular event, which runs alongside Alnwick Food Festival, promises to be better than ever this year.

There will be a wide range of real ales and craft ciders, as well as a range of artisan gins on the now very popular gin bar. All profits from this and all other events organised by Alnwick and District Round Table are donated to local causes throughout the year.

This year’s event manager (Beer Monster as he’s christened) is Michael Stafford. He said: “We would like to thank our returning main sponsor Warcup Law Firm and we also have Alnwick Specsavers as our very ironic glasses sponsor and also thank Alnwick NFU for once again sponsoring the gin bar. We have numerous individual beer sponsors without which the beer festival could simply not happen.

“This year, we are also giving every Gazette reader one free drink token with a paid entry over the weekend. Simply cut out the token and present it at the door when you purchase your entry to the beer festival to gain a free drink on us. No photocopies accepted.”

The free drink token is in today’s Northumberland Gazette. Be sure to get a copy.

Visit www.alnwickbeerfestival.co.uk or the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Entry is £5 which gives you entry for the whole weekend, a souvenir glass and festival programme full of tasting notes and information on the event.