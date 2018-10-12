Prepare to be very scared!

Alnwick Castle’s closing month in October will not only see spookily fun Halloween events, but there will be separate, scary Tale of the Alnwick Vampire Tours.

Legend tells of a hunchback vampire who stalked the grounds of the castle, bringing terror, mayhem and suffering in its wake.

Different versions of the tale abound, but many believe the vampire was a former servant of the de Vescy family – owners of the castle at the time. For some reason the servant experienced a strange transformation and returned to terrorise the castle occupants.

This year, visitors will have an opportunity to venture into the ancient, dark tunnels of the castle in search of this vampire.

Prepare to be afraid – very afraid – not only because this tour, conducted by a costumed guide, is truly frightening, but because there’s also a sinister twist in the tale.

It’s designed strictly for over 13s only, and the later in the evening you choose to take your visit, the scarier it will be.

Prices are £14 per person.

The Tale of the Alnwick Vampire visits take place after dark from 6.40pm until 10pm on various dates, starting tomorrow (Friday), and they last about 40 minutes. All tours must be pre-booked.

James Boyd, activities manager at Alnwick Castle, said: “Everyone loves a little frightening fun in October and what better, spookier or more atmospheric a place to run it than ancient Alnwick Castle, which is steeped in hundreds of years of history?

“Last year we ran an Alnwick Castle after dark programme for the first time and it was amazingly popular so this year we’ve taken it a step further by basing it on a local legend and venturing into parts of the castle never seen by visitors.”