Poster competition attracts a range of entries

The youngest entrant and quite possibly the largest entry – the battle to win the 2018 Alnmouth Arts Festival poster competition has attracted some eye-catching artwork.

The event committee has been running its annual search for a new promotional image and entries have flooded in.

Aged seven, Max Kearns, from Alnmouth, is the youngest person to enter. The Hipsburn Primary School pupil loves to draw and has submitted his felt-tip-pen image of Alnmouth’s coloured buildings.

Meanwhile, Nicola Stevenson, 46, from Shilbottle, has created quite possibly the largest-ever design – an acrylic/glaze seascape on a 3ft by 3ft canvas.

The deadline for entries has closed and the results of the judging will be announced soon.