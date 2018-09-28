Pop-up exhibition to benefit hospice

The latest collection of work ‘Spirit Elevation’ by Northumberland based artist John Fieldhouse will be on display in a pop-up exhibition at Warkworth this weekend.

The original paintings will be on view at The Warkworth Memorial Hall, from 11am to 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday 11am to 3pm on Sunday and John himself will be in residence.

John Fieldhouse said: “This particular collection showcases what I have been working on over the last few years with a focus on light, refraction and reflection.”

The Gallery event will feature a range of pictures of all sizes that will suit different homes and settings, and interested buyers will be able to find something to suit them.

Entry to the exhibition is free and light refreshments will be available.

John has kindly agreed to donate 50 per cent of the sale’s profits of each work to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Examples of John’s work may be found at www.johnfieldhouse.co.uk and an online catalogue is available to view at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

If you are unable to attend the auction but would like to bid on one or more pictures then call Rebecca Taylor on: 01665 606515 or email rtaylor@hospicecare-nn.org.uk