Photo walks are great for sharing ideas for your shots

Photography is often a solitary pursuit.

Many photographers are introverts and enjoy the tranquillity of an early morning shoot or a walk alone along the beach or a river bank.

John Millican 2.

Once in a while, however, it’s great to get together with others and walk, talk and capture images.

You can bounce ideas off each other and enjoy seeing the many different ways people can find to record the same subject.

Several folk from the Northumberland Camera Club headed out together for a photo walk on Saturday morning for a stroll.

Some of us met in Amble and spent a couple of hours around the harbour, pier and the ‘Paddlers’.

Jayne Dobson.

Here are a few of the images we captured.

Thanks to all those who took part.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

It is a friendly, online, sociable group where photographers of all ages, abilities and experiences share their work.

Denise Lynn.

There is plenty of support and encouragement for others, and a selection of members’ photographs are published regularly in this newspaper.

If you would like to join the club, simply post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

William Harris.

Joanne Easton.

Sandra Hare.