Northumberland coast is the focus of top photos

The stunning Northumberland coast is once again the focus of the top reader photographs.

Top of the shots with our Facebook friends last week was an amazing evening rainbow over Amble harbour, by Christine Teasdale, which received 215 likes.

JOINT THIRD: A fantastic shot of a puffin by Jack King, a 14-year-old wildlife photographer with a strong interest in British wildlife. Jack is a new member of our Northumberland Camera Club Facebook group.

In second spot was George Taylor’s Boulmer boat (126 likes) and in joint third with 119 likes were 14-year-oldJack King’s puffin and Andrew Smith’s Bamburgh beach shot.

SECOND: Boulmer beach given a splash of colour by George Taylor - delightful! 126 Facebook likes