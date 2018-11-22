Northumberland castles set to star in new Netflix dramas

The third series of a historical Netflix drama which caused great excitement while it was being filmed in north Northumberland in March is being released to view tomorrow (Friday, November 23).

And if the trailer is anything to go by, both Bamburgh and Chillingham castles feature heavily.

Frontier, based on the North American fur trade of the 1700s, stars giant Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa, who was also in Game of Thrones.

When he was spotted in the Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, and the Lord Crewe in Bamburgh, it led to a flurry of selfies and a huge stir on social media.

The Gazette’s Facebook post of a picture taken by Alnwick man Nigel Coffey quickly reached more than 180,000 people and attracted 1,500 likes and 1,700 comments, making it one of our most popular posts of the year.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest series. All six episodes of season three will premiere on Netflix from tomorrow. The series also stars popular North East actor Alun Armstrong.

Bamburgh beach and castle appearing on the trailer for the third series of the Netflix drama Frontier.

Bamburgh Castle appearing on the trailer for the third series of the Netflix drama Frontier.

The cafe in Chillingham Castle appearing on the trailer for the third series of the Netflix drama Frontier.