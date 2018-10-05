Nicola’s work inspired by county’s coastline goes on show at theatre

A collection of paintings from a Northumberland artist studying the changing effects of light on the great expanse of Northumberland coastline is on show in Newcastle.

Nicola Stevenson, who also works at Alnwick Playhouse, has an exhibition of work at the city’s People’s Theatre.

The showcase, entitled Tides, features a number of large-scale works based on a series of ‘plein air’ miniatures, which will also be exhibited alongside the larger works. The aim is to create the feeling that you have walked into the painting and are experiencing the elements.

Nicola was born in Belfast and graduated in art and design from the University of Ulster in 1993. She moved to Newcastle to complete a postgraduate in computer applications in art and design at Newcastle College, then worked as a computer graphics technician at New College Durham, where she also taught.

Before she took up her current position at Alnwick Playhouse as marketing and design manager, she worked as a graphic designer.

Nicola now lives in Shilbottle and works part-time, allowing more time to focus on her painting.

Her work is composed mainly of acrylic, with glazes and metal leaf work on canvas.

The work will be on display until the end of October during box office opening hours. See www.peoplestheatre.co.uk