Museum open for residents

An Alnwick attraction is hosting it’s own residents’ weekend, despite the county-wide initiative not taking place this year.

This Saturday and Sunday the Bailiffgate Museum will be open to residents of the county for just £1 per person and children go free.

Jane Mann, volunteer at the attraction, said: “The usual countywide residents’ weekend is not happening this year, but the volunteers at Bailiffgate thought it was such a good idea that they are making it happen anyway.

“It’s also a last chance for people to see the Felton Art Group’s much admired exhibition, A Sense of Place, before it is replaced by our fantastic Batteries Not Included exhibition.

“Many of the pictures are for sale and are a great chance to buy high quality artwork for reasonable prices. Sales of pictures have been good and the exhibition has been very popular with visitors.

“Such a range of pictures on display ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy and the exhibition has added a wonderful burst of colour and life to our gallery over the last month or so.”

Bailiffgate’s major exhibition for 2018, Batteries Not Included, is designed to appeal to the child in us all. It will open on Friday, March 16, and will run throughout the summer.

Volunteers have collected a huge range of toys from the past 100 years to entrance audiences.

There will also be lots of opportunities for hands-on participation and special features throughout the summer will mean there will always be something new to see. Choose a Family Friends ticket and you will be able go free to as many events as you want. The exhibition will also be full of Bailiffgate’s signature interactivity.