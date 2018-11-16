Lee’s work on show at fair

Alnmouth’s fifth annual Christmas Craft Fair takes place this weekend.

It takes place at the Hindmarsh Hall on Sunday and has expanded into Alnmouth’s historic Old Chapel in Chapel Lane and has the added attraction of food stalls this year.

Visitors will be able to explore this little-known Alnmouth alleyway, opposite the Alnmouth Deli, and find the spot where John Wesley preached in 1752. Admission is free and refreshments will be available in the Hindmarsh Hall.

Shilbottle resident Lee Kershaw, who has shown regularly at this event as well as at Alnmouth’s Arts Festival, will again be there with some of the more recent developments of his work.

Lee became a successful self-taught photographer after a serious illness which prevented his continuing to work as an electrician.

He specialized in animals and landscapes and his prints are available in many shops in the North East but more recently he has focused on carving and sculpture.

His sculptures are now proving to be collectable withbuyers all over the world.

It was damage to his hands caused by sepsis which stopped Lee’s career as an electrician in 2013 and since then he has campaigned to raise awareness of this potentially life-threatening disease.

Lee was seriously ill at the beginning of 2013 and had to have part of his leg and other foot amputated because of sepsis.

But he didn’t let the tough situation take over and the work he will be bringing to the craft fair is an inspiring example of how career-changing illness can be overcome.

The craft fair will run from 10am to 4pm in both venues.