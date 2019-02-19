Last few tickets for Dan Snow's history talk in Alnwick

There are just a few tickets left for broadcaster and historian Dan Snow's talk in Alnwick next month.

The popular TV presenter will be entertaining audiences in the Guest Hall at Alnwick Castle from 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 6, and Thursday, March 7.

Dan will be sharing anecdotes of memorable experiences during his career and will also research and include historical facts and stories relating to Alnwick and the surrounding areas. The show will conclude with a 20 minute question and answer session.

The son of BBC broadcaster Peter Snow, nephew of Channel 4 Newsreader Jon Snow and the great, great grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George, as a child he developed a love of history which he went on to study at Oxford University.

After university, he immediately started presenting military history programmes with his father. Their series, Battlefield Britain, won a BAFTA award.

Dan has presented shows such as Armada, Grand Canyon and Vikings, and is also part of the BBC Events team presenting anniversary programmes commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and the landings at Gallipoli.

He has written or contributed to several books including Death or Victory; the story of the siege of Quebec in 1759, The World's Greatest Twentieth Century Battlefields and, most recently, The Battle of Waterloo Experience.

Tickets for the talk at Alnwick Castle cost £25 with concessions at £20 and can be purchased from www.alnwickcastle.com

