Lambs back on the road

Famous father-son double act Larry and George Lamb, from TV’s Britain by Bike, are coming to Alnwick Castle Guest Hall.

Audiences are promised an entertaining live chat show with a difference.

Back On The Road sees George as the ‘host’, who will be encouraging his old man to talk about his life in television and uncovering the behind-the-scenes stories from his 40-year career.

But the spotlight will soon turn on TV presenter George too. He will discuss his life in showbiz and what it is like to be the son of someone who millions of people (think they) know.

English actor and radio presenter Larry Lamb, 70, played the villain Archie Mitchell in Eastenders.

He is also well known for his role as Mick Shipman in BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, and Ted Case in the final series of the BBC crime drama New Tricks. He was also on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2016.

Radio and TV presenter George Lamb, 37, was a presenter on BBC Radio 6 Music before going on to become the presenter of Big Brother’s Little Brother, taking over from Dermot O’Leary in 2008.

With a local special guest to be announced, it promises to be an evening full of anecdotes and a lot of laughter.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 24, and will start at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are selling fast already, even though the event is four months away.

For more information about the event, go to www.alnwickcastle.com/events/larry-and-george-lamb-back-on-the-road or call the castle on 01665 511100.