Kitty’s shot of coastal village is top

A stunning picture-postcard view of beautiful Alnmouth was the most popular reader picture last week.
Kitty Farrell’s lovely photo of the coastal village was top of the polls, with 216 likes.
Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.
In second was a shot of heavy skies over Bamburgh Castle, by Tony Robson (154 likes); Darren Chapman’s starry skies at Howtel was third (148 likes); and Hugh Campbell’s picture of first light over Bamburgh Castle, with Venus and Jupiter above, was fourth (115 likes).