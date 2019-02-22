Kitty’s shot of coastal village is top

A stunning picture-postcard view of beautiful Alnmouth was the most popular reader picture last week.

Kitty Farrell’s lovely photo of the coastal village was top of the polls, with 216 likes.

SECOND: Heavy skies over Bamburgh Castle and beach by Tony Robson (154 likes).

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was a shot of heavy skies over Bamburgh Castle, by Tony Robson (154 likes); Darren Chapman’s starry skies at Howtel was third (148 likes); and Hugh Campbell’s picture of first light over Bamburgh Castle, with Venus and Jupiter above, was fourth (115 likes).

THIRD: Starry, starry night over Howtel by Darren Chapman (148 likes)