Just the one ‘like’ in it for top reader picture

Only one vote separated the top two reader photos posted on our Facebook page last week.

Andrew Stewart’s view of Warkworth Castle reflected in the River Coquet was the top reader image of the week, with 131 Facebook likes. It just pipped May McConnell’s lovely picture of Beadnell Bay, which was second (130 likes)

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Third was Carol Parsons’ shot of Redesmouth Forest (101 likes); fourth was Derek Taylor’s picture of the Emily Davison statue at Morpeth (89 likes).

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.