Jake’s castle at night just nicks reader photo top-spot

It was a close-run thing for the most popular reader picture last week.

Jake Nicholas Bates’ stunning photo of Bamburgh at night finished king of the castle by just six votes, with 312 likes.

An unusual view of Lindisfarne Castle by Tony Robson. 306 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Nudged into second was an unusual view of Lindisfarne Castle, by Tony Robson (306 likes); Alice Tetley-Paul’s wintry shot of Alnwick Castle was third (202 likes); and Anna Kate Jobson’s cracking picture of a barn owl in flight at Rugley, between Intake and Hobberlaw, was fourth (164 likes).

A great, wintry shot of Alnwick Castle, by Alice Tetley-Paul. 202 Facebook likes