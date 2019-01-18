Island view gets the vote in reader photo contest

Photographers are always looking for that unusual angle to make their images stand out.

That was achieved by Liz Mansell Patterson, whose view of Lindisfarne Castle was the top reader image of the week, with 208 Facebook likes.

13-year-old Olivia Temple got up early on Sunday to catch the sunrise at Alnmouth beach. It was well worth it. 159 Facebook likes

Thirteen-year-old Olivia Temple’s lovely sunrise at Alnmouth beach was second (159 likes); third was Tony Robson’s shot of Bamburgh beach (108 likes); while fourth was Eddie Walker’s sumptuous picture of the Breamish Valley (106 likes).

Not quite the dock of the bay but Tony Robson says he was sitting in the morning sun, watching the tide roll in. Cracking picture of Bamburgh beach. 108 Facebook likes