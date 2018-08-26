IN PICTURES: Whittingham Show 2018

The sun made a brief appearance at Whittingham Show on Saturday (August 18), as the rain clouds kept at bay and the weather had a big impact on exhibits.

It was busy and blustery as the traditional village event looked back at its history with the help of the Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick, and local historians.

Horticulture entries were lowest since 2008, which was blamed on the heatwave and drought during July.

But on the positive side, the number of entries in the Industrial section was up and children’s categories attracted one of the highest number of entries, with a high standard of handwriting.

Overall, exhibit numbers were on par with previous years.

For the first time, an auction of exhibits was held at the end of the afternoon and this proved very successful.

The Overall Champion for the sheep went to Noel and Karen Wood, for their blue-faced Leicester tup lamb.

Show secretary Jacqui Lillie said: “The trade tent always busy and lots of people enjoyed seeing the history of the show that was on display.

“The new layout of the main tent where the tea stall and bar were combined meant that everyone could sit and enjoy the entertainment provided by the folk band Alnwicky.

“The new committee are looking at ways to develop the show for the future and were delighted to see so many people involved and also their feedback.”