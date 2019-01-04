Iconic view at sunset takes victory in reader competition

It is a classic scene on the Northumberland coast which always proves popular.

Lynne Morelli’s iconic view of Low Newton, with the sun setting over Dustanburgh Castle, was the top reader image of the week, with 800 Facebook likes.

A stunning shot of a starry sky over Lindisfarne Castle by Valerie Seaward, a member of the Northumberland Camera Club, run by Ivor Rackham. 715 Facebook likes.

third was Tony Robson's shot of the Milky Way over Middleton (215 likes); fourth was Darren Chapman's fun picture of Santa flying over Bamburgh Castle (151 likes).

Wow! The Milky Way over Middleton old town in a spectacular Tony Robson shot. 215 Facebook likes.