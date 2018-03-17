Golden tickets to save cash at Northumberland wedding venues, plus a sneak peak at new location

Two Northumberland wedding venues are handing out golden tickets tomorrow with a chance of saving thousands on the cost of your celebrations.

Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall, north of Alnwick, are hosting a wedding open day tomorrow (Sunday, March 18), at which you could bag yourself big reductions on the cost of your wedding.

Charlton Hall library. Picture by Will Larkin.

The open day at Doxford Barns, which was opened as a wedding venue by entrepreneur Richard Shell in 2015, comes with an invitation to preview of another venture in the Shell stable, Charlton Hall, prior to its grand opening in July 2018, presenting early birds with an opportunity to be one of the first to say your vows at the new venue.

In keeping with a fantasy theme throughout Charlton Hall, guests who attend the sneak preview will be handed a golden ticket envelope, containing a pre-opening offer, which is being extended to Doxford Barns.

Charlton Hall has undergone a significant refurbishment to create a luxurious private hire, events and wedding venue with a huge focus on quirky interior design, featuring Mulberry, Matthew Williamson and Diane Von Furstenberg to name but a few.

The venues will be open from 11am to 4pm. The open days are primarily aimed at engaged couples looking for a wedding venue, with golden tickets being offered for dates in 2018 and 2019.