Gallery hosts art award-winner

Florin’s Glendale Gallery will showcase an exhibition of original paintings, prints and beautiful gifts and stationery by renowned Northumberland artist Mary Ann Rogers.

The artist’s pieces are sought-after across the length and breadth of the country.

However, this will be her first solo exhibition in the Wooler area.

Mary Ann Rogers is an award-winning Northumberland artist and one of the UK’s best-selling published artists.

Florin, in Wooler’s High Street, has sold her prints for many years, but this is the first time it has held a solo exhibition.

Taking place from Tuesday for two weeks, it will feature original paintings, prints and gifts, including landscapes synonymous with Northumberland, and pictures of hares, chickens and Swaledale sheep.

Glendale Gallery will host a private viewing of the artwork when guests are invited to meet the artist on Monday, August 20, from 6pm to 8pm.

Ahead of the exhibition, Mary Ann said: “I’m really pleased to be invited to exhibit my paintings at Glendale Gallery this August. Sheila has long been a supporter of my work and stocks prints, cards and other gift items in her lovely shop throughout the year.

“Wooler is a great spot, we usually call in there when we go walking in the Cheviots. For this exhibition I will be bringing some new original paintings, including hounds, guinea fowl, flowers and hares.”

There will be a range of limited edition prints available, as well as cards, calendars and diaries, and other quirky gift ideas featuring the landscape and wildlife of Northumberland, making perfect mementos for visitors to the area.

Sheila Tennet, owner of Florin said: “We are absolutely delighted to present this one-off exhibition, which I know will be very popular with both regular customers and new visitors.

“Mary Ann Rogers is one of the most creative and vivacious ladies I have ever met, and we have stocked her paintings and other items for many years.

“Wooler is a very rural Northumberland village and an event like this is very rare, but nevertheless exciting. We hope the exhibition will generate a strong amount of interest from both the local area and visitors.”

The exhibition, located in the Glendale Gallery to the rear of Florin, will be open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Viewing is from Tuesday, August 21 to Tuesday, September 4 during opening hours.