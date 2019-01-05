Forgotten stories uncovered behind doors of historic Alnwick building

Ever wondered what went on behind the walls of the large, disused building in Narrowgate, Alnwick, known as General Lambert’s House?

All your answers to your questions can be answered on Thursday, January 10, at Bailiffgate Museum.

A talk on this intriguing building and what went on behind its doors for 200 years, delivered by Sue Wood, head of collections at Northumberland Archive, will take place at the museum at 7pm.

Places are free but must be reserved on line at ask@bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk, by calling in to the museum or by ringing 01665 605847.

For two centuries, the building was home to legal practice Dickson, Archer & Thorp and the collection of documents they left is rich in social, political and economic detail, uncovering many forgotten local stories.

The tale of the scandalous Beresford Lisle, son of a prominent, wealthy family drunkenly abducting two Alnwick girls in 1907 and taking one against her will to Belgium.

Tales of petty thieves transported to Australia in 1831: George Turnbull for 14 years for the theft of a ‘great coat’ and John Fletcher for seven years for stealing 5lbs of mutton.

An exhibition the collection of continues until January 20.

For more of the stories, see next week's Northumberland Gazette (Thursday, January 10)