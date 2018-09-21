Floral displays galore to mark community

The flower arrangers of Eglingham will present their hard work and talent this weekend at the Community Flower Festival.

The two-day event takes place on Saturday and Sunday in St Maurice’s Church in the village.

This year the theme is ‘Our Community’ and each flower arrangement will be provided by an organisation which is active in the village today.

Among the arrangements is one for The Tankerville Arms which has been a coaching inn for over 180 years. The cricket club has been existence for about 130 years and will also be represented. The Village Hall and the Women’s Institute have both recently celebrated their 100th anniversaries and will have displays and St Maurice’s h can trace its origins back to at least 750 AD and so is a fitting place to hold the celebration.

The church will be open from 10am each day with teas available at the village hall from 2pm and entrance to the festival is free.