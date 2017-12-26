First winner of mouse hunt returns to take on challenge - 15 years later

A new record was set at an Alnwick attraction this month – related to its mice.

But thankfully this record wasn’t about real vermin, more the handmade versions that can be found at the Bailiffgate Museum.

Fifteen years ago, the museum launched a special initiative when it opened in March 2002.

Church mice, not real ones of course, were hidden around the venue.

Youngsters could then go on a mouse hunt to find the little creatures, and learn about the history of the area at the same time.

And at that time there were competitions for children to take part in – with prizes for those who found the mice.

One of those winners was Anna Turner, who visited the museum with her family recently.

Anna was the very first winner of the mouse hunt competition and she returned to the museum with her partner Graeme and son Max.

But that’s not all.

There were also four generations of the family at the museum as Anna’s mum and dad and grandma were also visiting.

Anna told staff she still has the Harry Potter bookends that she won in that very first competition.

Museum volunteer Jane Mann said: “We still run the mouse hunt and children never tire of it or the dads, who can get very competitive.”

The museum has also recently launched its Out of Town Museum project, which will establish a touring exhibition dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the communities of Upper Coquetdale and the Cheviot fringe.

Among other things it will feature the routes people travelled, the work they did and the lives they led – preserving ways of life that may have, or will soon disappear for ever.

If you have a story to tell, a photograph to share or an object to lend to help illustrate how the lives of the people in these communities have evolved to suit their surroundings, email OOT@bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk, or call 01665 605847.