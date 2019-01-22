First novel for 75-year-old Alnwick author and philanthropist

An author and philosopher has written his first novel.

David Cooper, 75, from Alnwick, has written around 16 books, but Street Dog: A Sri Lankan Story is his first novel.

The former Professor of Philosophy at Durham University is also trustee of the registered charity Project Sri Lanka.

Street Dog is the vivid and moving story of the life of a Sri Lankan dog, Stripe, as seen through his own eyes.

The story takes us from his happy days as a puppy in a beach hotel to the hardships, adventures and friendships of existence as a street dog in a crowded city.

And it takes us from there to a jungle and a forest monks’ island, where Stripe finds refuge, and then back again to the city.

The novel conveys what it is like to be a dog in a world full of both cruelty and kindness.

It is also a tribute to the dogs that survive in this world and to the people who help them to do so.

David had it published in Sri Lanka to make it affordable for the island’s people.

It is available on Amazon as an ebook and paperback formats.