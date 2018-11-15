Festive lights set to spread some Christmas cheer

Towns and villages across Northumberland are set to be ablaze with festive cheer as Christmas lights displays are switched on over the coming weeks.

The following, in alphabetical order, are the switch-ons we know are taking place. If you have any more events to add, please email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk

Alnmouth: Saturday, December 1, 5pm.

Alnwick: Friday, November 23. Decorating of tree in Market Place from 6pm, with music, carol singing and sideshows. Switch on at 7pm by Duchess of Northumberland, then a visit from Santa.

Amble: Sunday, November 18. Torchlight procession from the Wellwood at 5pm to Town Square, followed by switch-on by Lily Henderson, Amble’s Good Young Citizen. Santa’s grotto in the Harbour Village from 4pm and a fun fair in Town Square from 12.30pm.

Bamburgh: Saturday, November 24. Service at St Aidan’s at 5.30pm, followed by switch-on at 6.15pm by Alex Nixon.

Beadnell: Friday, December 7. In the Bullring at 6pm, followed by refreshments in WI Hall and Santa.

Rothbury: Saturday, November 24, 5.30pm lantern parade from St Agnes to village square with switch-on at 6pm.

Seahouses: Thursday, November 22. Festive switch-on on Main Street at 6pm, followed by refreshments at Pinnacles.