Fashion through the ages goes on show at new museum exhibition

Spanning the last hundred years of fashion, the new exhibition at Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Gallery is a glorious celebration of haute couture evening wear with an exploration of different styles.

Designer dresses and accessories loaned by Stella Tennant, supermodel, and Alnwick’s own Duchess of Northumberland, will be joined by evening gowns, suits, handbags, shoes, hats and gladrags worn at special occasions by residents of Northumberland over the years.

The 70's was a decade that embraced colour as can be seen from these clothes on show at the100 Years of Fashion exhibition at Alnwick's Bailiffgate Gallery.' Picture by Jane Coltman

Showcasing the timeless elegance of Coco Chanel’s Little Black Dress to the iconoclastic designs of Vivienne Westwood, visitors will be up close and personal with high fashion from some of the most influential couturiers of the 20th and 21st century: Balenciaga, McQueen, Prada, Galliano, Gucci, McCartney and more.

The exhibition also highlights changing fashions and trends over the last 100 years.

Dresses worn by Flappers, outspoken women of the roaring 20s defying convention after the end of the First World War; traditional men’s suits from the Second World War; 26ins wide hemmed hipsters with flower power shirts from the 60s; Doc Marten working boots appropriated by skinheads, punks, goths and grunge, and the ever seductive stiletto heel are included.

The Bailiffgate seamstresses, the backbone of any fashion house, have made replica vintage clothes for visitors to dress up, strike a pose and take their own red carpet photographs.

A display based on scarfs and tights, seen at the 100 Years of Fashion exhibition at Alnwick's Bailiffgate Gallery.' Picture by Jane Coltman

It runs from Saturday until Sunday, September 8.