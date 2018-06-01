Farm to showcase history

A derelict farm which has had its fortunes turned around will be opening for the day next week to showcase the pipe work which links it to Cragside.

In 2011 Lou and Shaun Renwick started the process of rejuvenating Cragend Farm near Rothbury.

It now boasts Pedigree sheep and cattle, and holiday accommodation.

And they discovered that there is more than a historical link with neighbouring National Trust site Cragside.

There are metal pipes which link the two sites.

And on Wednesday these pipes and the machinery linked to them are to be open to the public.

These pipes sent water from the Blackburn Reservoir above the main house to the farm, to operate a number of machines on the farm in Victorian times using hydraulic engineering.

Historic England and The National Trust have visited Cragend Farm and the Grade II Silo building recently, acknowledging the inextricable link with Cragside, with the intention of helping to raising the profile of this farm and its surrounding buildings, that were built specifically to showcase the hydraulic machinery of Lord Armstrong, and his prize cattle.

There will be a Heritage Tour of the Grade II listed building and surrounding farm site, plus lively discussion on building techniques, sustainable lifestyles and tourism including rural and agricultural issues, red squirrel protection and pedigree herds.

There will be tea, coffee and cakes available with a lunchtime food demonstration on the Esse wood burner.

Entry is free with donations to Great North Air Ambulance and the Rothbury Christmas Lights Fund.