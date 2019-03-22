Famed eider wins reader vote

Synonymous with Northumberland, the eider or Cuddy’s duck was the subject of your favourite reader picture of the week.
Rach Douglas’ lovely photo taken at Seahouses harbour was top of the polls, with 128 likes.
Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.
Pipped into second was a shot of the snow-capped Cheviot, by Darren Chapman (126 likes); Tony Robson’s ewes in College Valley was third (97 likes); and Lyn Douglas’ Howick Bathing House photo was fourth (85 likes).