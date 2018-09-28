Comic’s world tour calls in

Gavin Webster, the Geordie alternative stand-up comedian of 25 years, is embarking on a world tour.

The comic is currently on the road entertaining audiences with quick-fire jokes, ranting observations, mic-tapping, catchphrases and ukulele, along with guitar-based songs that confuse, wow and tickle the audience in equal measure.

And next month his tour will be stopping off at Alnwick Town Hall.

Gavin Webster didn’t start his comedy career with aplomb, but since his shaky beginnings he has performed all over the world with all sorts of comics, including the likes of Alan Carr.

He will be performing in Alnwick on Saturday, October 27, and the audience can expect to a night of pure entertainment.

Gavin said: “I’d like to think I can rattle through loads of stuff in an hour, probably more stuff than more famous comics do in their big tours over two-and-a-half hours – a support act in the first half, then me giving you everything I’ve got and more, it’s the only way I work.

“It’s not a huge admission price, but I always want to give people the best shot I’ve got.

“Alnwick Town Hall looks like a good night. The fact that a fair few tickets have already gone for Alnwick makes the anticipation go up further, to know that people are looking forward to the nights as much as I am.

“My philosophy is if you don’t care about the gigs, why should anyone else?

“I could be dead tomorrow so I want to give people a legendary night.”

Tickets for the Alnwick gig are on sale now.

The event starts at 8pm, with doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 per person, with a £1 booking fee, from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/444103