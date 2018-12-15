Coast and castles get the votes in weekly reader picture competition

Appropriately in the week that Northumberland won Gold in the British Tourism Awards, its coast and castles came out top once again.

Darren Chapman’s photo of Bamburgh Castle bathed in a golden glow was the most popular reader picture of the week with 199 likes.

Isabel Morrison caught Warkworth Castle just right between the leafless trees in her picture. 157 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was Isabel Morrison’s view of Warkworth Castle (157 likes); Lynne Morelli’s waves at Amble was third (118 likes); and Beth Aiston coastal shot was fourth (95 likes).

Dramatic waves on a beautiful winter's day in Amble yesterday, by Lynne Morelli. 118 Facebook likes