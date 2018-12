How cute! Try watching this video without a smile on your face - it will really get you in the mood for Christmas.

In this super video by our photographer Jane Coltman, the youngsters from St Michael's Primary School at Alnwick, sing Ride Your Camel to Bethlehem.

The little ones at St Michael's CoE Primary School, Alnwick, in their Nativity play.

Enjoy!

The picture of the little stars at St Michael's is published in this week's Gazette. Grab a copy now!