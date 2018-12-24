CHRISTMAS IN OUR SCHOOLS: Seahouses Primary School

Watch this festive treat from the youngsters of Seahouses Primary School - you'll love it!

They sing Straw and Order in a video by our photographer Jane Coltman.

A Nativity scene from Seahouses Primary School.

The picture of the youngsters are published in this week's Gazette gallery.

