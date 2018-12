Fans of ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) will be delighted by this song choice included in the Nativity play by youngsters from Rothbury First School.

Watch their brilliant performance of Mr Blue Sky in this video by our photographer Jane Coltman.

The Animals Christmas Tale was written by the Year 4 pupils at Rothbury First School and performed by all of the children.

The pictures of the youngsters are published in this week's Gazette.

