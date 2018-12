The run-up to Christmas was really special for the young pupils of Embleton Primary School - an exciting time for everyone..

Watch this festive treat from the youngsters of Embleton, Primary - you'll love it!

The Nativity scene was recreated by pupils at Embleton Vincent Edwards C of E Primary School.

They sing The Magical Christmas Journey, from their seasonal play, in a video by our photographer Jane Coltman.

The picture of the youngsters is published in this week's Gazette Nativity gallery.

