Castles and coast bag the votes in weekly reader picture competition

You never get seem to get fed up seeing pictures of Northumberland’s castles and coast.

Sergio Maorenzic’s photo of Bamburgh Castle from the dunes was the most popular reader picture of the week with 198 likes.

If this view of Embleton Bay doesn't inspire you to get out and enjoy some fresh air, nothing will, says Katie Rigby. 145 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

In second was Katie Rigby’s view of Embleton Bay (145 likes); Jake Nicholas Bates’ Lindisfarne Castle was third (138 likes); and Yakali Williams’ coastal shot taken from Seaton Point looking towards Alnmouth was fourth (109 likes).

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.

A sunny day at Lindisfarne Castle, but Jake Nicholas Bates - Thejnbphoto - says there was quite a wind howling. 138 Facebook likes