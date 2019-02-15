Castle view on Holy Island is tops

The coastal domination of your favourite reader photos posted on our Facebook page continues.

Darren Chapman’s view of Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island was the top reader image of last week, with 269 likes.

There are worse places to spend your birthday than Cresswell beach, says Phil Soden. 189 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

Phil Soden’s atmospheric picture of Cresswell beach was second (189 likes); third was Hugh Campbell’s shot of the colourful houses at Alnmouth (167 likes); while fourth was another Darren Chapman picture, this one of faces he could see in the waves at Bamburgh (161 likes).

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.

Water colours at Alnmouth by Hugh Campbell. 167 Facebook likes