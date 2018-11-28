BREAKING: Northumberland lands GOLD in the British Travel Awards 2018

Northumberland has finally won the title of best UK holiday county to visit in the British Travel Awards.

After finishing runners-up to Cornwall for four years in a row, The Secret Kingdom has at last landed GOLD in tonight's ceremony in London.

One of the iconic views in Northumberland - from Seahouses to Bamburgh Castle.

Catherine Homer, Northumnberland county councillor for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, has tonight tweeted: 'We only went and did it! NORTHUMBERLAND winners of Best UK Holiday County @ the British Travel Awards 2018!'

While Ann Bridges, head of communications at the county council, tweeted: 'BREAKING NEWS: It’s official #NORTHUMBERLAND is the best UK holiday county!

On Instagram, Visit Northumberland posted: 'DRUM ROLL PLEASE! Northumberland gets GOLD in the 2018 British Travel Awards. We're officially the BEST destination. Huge thank you to everyone who voted, we couldn't have done it without your #northumberlandspirit.'

The event is the largest travel-awards programme in the UK. Travel and tourism organisations consider success in the British Travel Awards as the highest of all travel accolades because it’s the visitor that determines the winner in a public vote.