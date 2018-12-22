Book tree is star of the week

Forget the fir, spare the spruce, park the pine!

Barter Books in Alnwick proved that Christmas doesn’t have to be about conifers, as staff turned to their speciality for its festive centrepiece. Jane Dargue’s picture of it was top of the tree as reader image of the week, with 428 Facebook likes.

Darren Chapman’s blue view of Lindisfarne Castle was second (214 likes); third was Tony Robson’s shot of the refuge box on Holy Island causeway (132 likes); fourth was Susan Dawson’s view of Dunstanburgh Castle (86 likes).

SECOND: Darren Chapman calls this picture of Lindisfarne Castle, Blue Hour. 214 Facebooks likes.