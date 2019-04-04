Artists join forces for Flower Garden showcase at gallery

Two Northumbrian artists are presenting an exhibition at Felton’s Gallery 45.

Flower Garden is an exhibition of paints and textiles by Jane Murray, from Ulgham, and Helen Poremba, from Felton.

Helen and Jane share a passion for all things botanical and both grow many of the subjects seen in their gardens.

Helen is a textile artist, who uses fabrics and free machine sewing to create her work.

Jane is a painter, who works mainly in watercolour with occasional use of gouache and ink; always working from life and painting seasonally throughout most of the year.

The exhibition opens on Saturday and will run until Thursday, May 30.

All are welcome to their coffee morning preview from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.

Together, the artists will also be running workshops at Gallery 45.

Further details about the workshops are available from Helen and Jane using the emails below. For Jane it is janemurraypainter@btinternet.com and Helen’s email is hmporemba@gmail.com