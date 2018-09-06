Artist’s work under the hammer in charity sale

A charity auction will be held for paintings by the late artist Margery Stephenson.

A noted painter of ornithological, wildlife and landscape subjects, Margery studied art at Durham University before going into teaching.

She later returned to the university as a lecturer, before becoming a freelance artist.

A Wooler resident for more than 30 years, Margery designed the original Northumberland Park sign, and more than 300 of her designs were printed by the Medici Society.

Margery died last year and stated in her will that her paintings be auctioned for Christian Aid.

More than 70 of her paintings will be included.

It will take place at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler on Saturday, at 6.30pm.