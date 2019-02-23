Artist hints at myths and legends

Elidh Gardiner’s house in Whittingham is full of beautiful and interesting artefacts from all over the world.

Art by her, and others, covers the walls. She and her husband Derek settled here upon returning to the North East after three years working in Fiji.

It includes an intriguing figure of a Gauginesque girl crying tears of blood, turning into flowers.

Elidh said: “There are several versions of the story which inspired this painting. In one, a disobedient girl runs away from her angry mother. Climbing into a tree she becomes entangled in the vines. In another, she is running from an arranged marriage.”

Elidh, whose work is suffused with hints of legends and myths, was reminded of European folk tales of children running away. Trees and plants, patterned with symbols, snake around the girl.

As with all her work, the surface may look pretty, but there are deep and thoughtful layers. For instance, the pose of the girl is taken from a UNICEF article on female genital mutilation.

Symbols, secrets and patterns link this image with Elidh’s prolific Coquetdale works. I am drawn to her many images of the Simonside hills.

Elidh tells me about her fascination with Japanese artist Hokusai: “When I found out that he had produced dozens of versions of Mount Fiji, it seemed to validate my own obsession to paint Simonside so often.”

At first glance these images appear to be straightforward landscapes. However, a deeper look reveals a great deal more. Unusually, the frames are in portrait format. This device creates a different kind of depth.

Her work contains allusions to Celtic history, journeys and myths. A motif in many Simonside images is the hawthorn tree. Many images portray trees in sets of three.

I asked Elidh about the artists who had influenced her. They include English painter Eric Ravilious and contemporary printmaker Rebecca Vincent.

After completing her studies at Newcastle Polytechnic, Elidh had a variety of jobs, including being a life model and working at the Bowes Railway, before training to be a teacher of Art and Design.

She gained great satisfaction from helping disadvantaged pupils to gain good grades and enjoyed introducing pupils to work by great artists.

Elidh makes her own mounts and frames.

She also plays the flute and performs with Alnwick Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

Elidh manages the website for the Coquetdale Art Gallery, a charity based in Rothbury.

